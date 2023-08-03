EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) Price Target Decreased by 14.81% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an decrease of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.72% from the latest reported closing price of 17.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 111,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36,800K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 11,770K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,241K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 25.04% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 9,659K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 17.39% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,327K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,081K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 17.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,924K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

