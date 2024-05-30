EnQuest Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has reported the purchase of 321,869 of its own shares on May 29, 2024, through Merrill Lynch, as part of a share repurchase program announced earlier that month. The total cost of shares bought since the program’s inception is £857,597.02, with the initial 25 million shares destined for the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust and subsequent shares to be canceled. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 1,910,467,201, excluding treasury shares.

