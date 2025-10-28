EnQuest (ENQUF) Price Target Increased by 51.83% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF) has been revised to $0.26 / share. This is an increase of 51.83% from the prior estimate of $0.17 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.04% from the latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQUF is 0.13%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.88% to 385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAGEX - Guinness Atkinson Global Energy Fund holds 195K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 116K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 74K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 50.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQUF by 36.73% over the last quarter.

