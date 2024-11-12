News & Insights

Stocks

EnQuest Enhances Stock Strategy with Share Repurchase

November 12, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased over 45 million of its ordinary shares, with a significant portion retained in Treasury and the rest canceled. This move is part of a broader share repurchase strategy, impacting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at approximately 1.87 billion shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock value and shareholder composition.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENQUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.