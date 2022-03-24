EnQuest annual profit rises on higher oil prices

Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest reported a 35% rise in annual adjusted core profit on Thursday buoyed by higher oil prices, while saying the positive price environment stemming from the Ukraine crisis also supported its 2022 outlook.

The London-listed firm said adjusted core profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 came in at $742.9 million, compared with $550.6 million a year earlier.

