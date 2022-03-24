EnQuest annual profit rises on higher oil prices

March 24 (Reuters) - British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest ENQ.L reported a 35% rise in annual adjusted core profit on Thursday buoyed by higher oil prices, while saying the positive price environment stemming from the Ukraine crisis also supported its 2022 outlook.

The London-listed firm said adjusted core profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 came in at $742.9 million, compared with $550.6 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

