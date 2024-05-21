News & Insights

Stocks

EnQuest Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 21, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has actively pursued its share repurchase program, buying back 357,320 of its ordinary shares on May 20, 2024, across various trading platforms, at an average price of 15.62 GBp per share. These transactions are part of a larger initiative announced on April 29, wherein the company has acquired over 3.4 million shares to date, with the initial 25 million to be held in Treasury for future allocation to the Employee Benefit Trust. Subsequent purchases beyond this earmarked amount are slated for cancellation, reflecting a strategic move to manage the company’s equity structure.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENQUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.