EnQuest Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has actively pursued its share repurchase program, buying back 357,320 of its ordinary shares on May 20, 2024, across various trading platforms, at an average price of 15.62 GBp per share. These transactions are part of a larger initiative announced on April 29, wherein the company has acquired over 3.4 million shares to date, with the initial 25 million to be held in Treasury for future allocation to the Employee Benefit Trust. Subsequent purchases beyond this earmarked amount are slated for cancellation, reflecting a strategic move to manage the company’s equity structure.

