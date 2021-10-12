EnPro To Sell Compressor Products International Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) announced the sale of its Compressor Products International business unit to Howden Group. The aggregate purchase price for the deal is $195 million.

Compressor Products International is a provider of manufactured products and services for reciprocating compressors primarily serving the global petrochemical and oil & gas industries.

EnPro said the sale continues the company's portfolio transformation toward niche industrial technology products and services, with a focus on faster growing end-markets such as semiconductor, photonics, food and pharma, and aerospace.

