Enpro To Acquire NxEdge For $850 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has agreed to acquire NxEdge, Inc., an advanced manufacturing, cleaning, coating, and refurbishment business focused on the semiconductor value chain, from Trive Capital. Based in Boise, Idaho, NxEdge serves customers across the semiconductor supply chain.

Enpro expects the deal to be immediately accretive to total sales growth, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share. In 2022, the company expects NxEdge to contribute approximately $1.70 in adjusted EPS, 30% above the mid-point of the company's 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.35-$5.55.

