Markets
NPO

Enpro Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Guidance

August 04, 2026 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company on Tuesday reported an increase in second-quarter net income, compared to the prior year.

Further the company raised its full-year guidance and declared a quarterly dividend.

For the second quarter ended June 30, net income increased to $27.1 million or $1.27 per share from $26.4 million or $1.25 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $53.5 million or $2.50 per share compared to $43.1 million or $2.03 per share last year.

EBITDA jumped 22.2% to $86.9 million from $71.1 million a year ago.

Operating margin increased 110 basis points to 17.0% from 15.9% in the same period last year.

Quarterly sales grew 17.6% to $338.8 million from $288.1 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Enpro now expects revenue growth of 14% to 16% from 10% to 14%, adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $340 million from the range of $315 million to $330 million and adjusted earnings per share of $9.30 to $9.80 from $8.85 to $9.50.

The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on July 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2026, to shareholders on record September 2, 2026.

On the NYSE, shares of Enpro are currently losing 1.39 percent, changing hands at $329.46.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.