EnPro (NPO) Divests GGB Bushing Block Business to Melma Group

EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO yesterday announced to have completed the divestment of its bushing block business to Melma Group. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The company communicated about its intention to divest the bushing block business in June 2020. Yesterday, EnPro’s shares gained 0.6%, ending the trading session at $71.21 per share.



It is worth noting here that Melma Group is engaged in machining, casting and boiler-making. This industrial group is based in France and primarily operates in Germany and France.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, the divested business is situated in Dieuze, France, and was part of EnPro’s GGB industrial product business. The company recorded $6.2-million impairment charges related to the divestment in the third quarter of 2020.



Leaving aside the bushing block business, GGB engages in making and selling fiber reinforced composite bearing products, engineered plastics, metal polymer and others. Its products are primarily used in power generation, compressor and pump, automotive, general industrial, aerospace, and construction markets.



GGB belongs to EnPro’s Engineered Products segment. The segment generated revenues of $67.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.



The divestment is in sync with EnPro’s initiatives to concentrate on businesses based on materials science. These businesses feature recurring revenue streams, higher margins, healthy cash flow generation capabilities and advanced technologies.



In addition to the above-mentioned divestment, EnPro completed the divestment of STEMCO’s Air Springs business to an associate of Turnspire Capital Partners for $39.5 million this November. Also, it divested Crewson brake adjuster and Motor Wheel brake drum businesses of the STEMCO division in September. The other party to the transaction was Hendrickson USA, LLC.

Zacks Rank, Earnings Estimate and Price Trend

EnPro presently has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring efforts and cost-saving actions. However, end-market challenges caused by the pandemic might be concerning.



In the past three months, EnPro’s shares have gained 24% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6%.









The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $2.23 for 2020 and $2.73 for 2021, reflecting growth of 38.5% and 23.5% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. Also, the estimate for the fourth quarter grew 90% to 57 cents during the same timeframe.

EnPro Industries Price and Consensus

EnPro Industries price-consensus-chart | EnPro Industries Quote

