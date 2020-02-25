Enpro Industries Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $2.8 million or $0.14 per share, compared to net loss of $27.1 million or $1.31 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.57 per share, compared to $0.37 per share in the prior-year period.

However, net sales for the quarter declined 1.4 percent to $286.5 million from $290.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

EnPro Industries noted that growth in the aerospace, semiconductor, food and pharma, nuclear, and oil and gas markets, including the contribution from the businesses acquired in 2019, was more than offset by weakness in the heavy-duty truck, general industrial, and automotive markets.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter on revenues of $284.7 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, EnPro Industries forecasts adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $2.82 to $3.14, and adjusted EBITDA range of $180 million to $190 million, with 18 percent to 20 percent of full-year adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the first quarter of 2020.

The Street expects earnings of $2.83 per share for the year.

