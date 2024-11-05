EnPro Industries Trims FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) trims its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.00 per share on a revenue decline in the low-single-digits range.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.00 to $7.60 per share on revenue to be flat with last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.27 per share on revenue decline of 0.2 percent to $1.06 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On October 31, 2024, Enpro also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on December 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2024.

