EnPro Industries To Rome, Georgia-based Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) announced Thursday the sale of its business located in Rome, Georgia, which was part of the company's STEMCO heavy-duty truck business unit. Terms of the deal and the buyer were not disclosed.

The business manufactures new bare steel brake shoes, lined brake shoes and wheel kits, and provides contract metal stamping services.

The sale is part of EnPro's strategy to shift its to portfolio to markets and products as well as sharpen focus on business units in which we are better positioned for value creation.

The Company expects to record total charges related to these actions of approximately $14.5 million, which will be recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

These charges, other than contract cancellation costs, severance and other expenses totaling approximately $2.7 million, are non-cash charges.

