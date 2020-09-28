Markets
NPO

EnPro Industries To Acquire Privately-held Alluxa For $255 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Materials science company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) agreed Monday to acquire privately-held industrial technology company Alluxa, Inc. for a purchase price of $255 million, inclusive of rollover equity.

Alluxa provides specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for the most challenging applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. Its products are developed through a proprietary coating process using state-of-the-art, advanced equipment.

Alluxa's global distribution capabilities support the company's international reach, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

EnPro is financing the transaction primarily with available cash and rollover equity from Alluxa executives. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NPO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular