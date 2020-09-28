EnPro Industries To Acquire Privately-held Alluxa For $255 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Materials science company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) agreed Monday to acquire privately-held industrial technology company Alluxa, Inc. for a purchase price of $255 million, inclusive of rollover equity.

Alluxa provides specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for the most challenging applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. Its products are developed through a proprietary coating process using state-of-the-art, advanced equipment.

Alluxa's global distribution capabilities support the company's international reach, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

EnPro is financing the transaction primarily with available cash and rollover equity from Alluxa executives. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

