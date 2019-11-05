EnPro Industries Slashes FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) lowered its adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2019, based on performance in the third quarter and outlook for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.04 per share and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $210 million to $214 million. The guidance includes the anticipated fourth quarter impact of the LeanTeq transaction.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.59 per share and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $225 million to $229 million.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

