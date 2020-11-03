Markets
NPO

EnPro Industries Q3 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) reported Tuesday that its net loss for the third quarter widened to $19.7 million or $0.96 per share from net loss of $1.5 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.67 per share, compared to $0.73 per share in the prior-year period.

However, net sales for the quarter declined 10.3 percent to $268.3 million from $299.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter on revenues of $214.6 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, EnPro Industries projects a year-over-year sales decline of a little over 15 percent and adjusted EBITDA margins of about 15 percent. This compares to the prior scenario planning ranges of a 15 percent to 25 percent decline in sales and adjusted EBITDA margins of 13 percent to 14 percent.

The Street expects earnings of $1.61 per share for the year on a 20.7 percent decrease in sales to $955.87 million.

EnPro noted that its two-year, $50 million share repurchase authorization initiated in October 2018 has now expired. The company's board approved a new share repurchase program, which runs to October 31, 2022, whereby the company may repurchase up to $50 million of shares in both open market and privately negotiated transactions.

EnPro added that its dividend policy remains unchanged and the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share during the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NPO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular