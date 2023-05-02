News & Insights

EnPro Industries Q1 Profit Higher, Beats Estimates; Backs Guidance - Update

May 02, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $37.4 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $16.8 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $282.6 million from $270.1 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, NPO has reaffirmed its guidance and expects earnings in line with estimates. For the period, the firm still expects adjusted income per share of $6.45 - $7.05, with adjusted EBITDA of $248 million - $260 million, on revenue growth in the flat-to-low single digits.

On average, three analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to post income per share of $6.81, on revenue of $1.11 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EnPro Industries Inc. Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $37.4 Mln. vs. $16.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $282.6 Mln vs. $270.1 Mln last year.

