EnPro Industries (NPO) Price Target Increased by 5.79% to 142.80

The average one-year price target for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) has been revised to 142.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 134.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 165.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.97% from the latest reported closing price of 133.50 / share.

EnPro Industries Declares $0.29 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $133.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnPro Industries. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPO is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 25,116K shares. The put/call ratio of NPO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,308K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 8.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,306K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 862K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 11.22% over the last quarter.

EnPro Industries Background Information

EnPro Industries Inc. is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors.

