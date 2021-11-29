EnPro Industries (NPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

EnPro Industries (NPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.1, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPO was $106.1, representing a -5.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.41 and a 51.68% increase over the 52 week low of $69.95.

NPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.52%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the npo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.