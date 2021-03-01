EnPro Industries (NPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

EnPro Industries (NPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPO was $80.34, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.99 and a 167.44% increase over the 52 week low of $30.04.

NPO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). NPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.96%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.