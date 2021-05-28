EnPro Industries (NPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

EnPro Industries (NPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.67, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPO was $92.67, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.16 and a 114.02% increase over the 52 week low of $43.30.

NPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.79. Zacks Investment Research reports NPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.95%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

