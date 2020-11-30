EnPro Industries (NPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

EnPro Industries (NPO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.3, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPO was $72.3, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.31 and a 140.68% increase over the 52 week low of $30.04.

NPO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). NPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.46. Zacks Investment Research reports NPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.79%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.