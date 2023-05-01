EnPro Industries (NPO) Declares $0.29 Dividend

EnPro Industries said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $94.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnPro Industries. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPO is 0.23%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 25,446K shares. The put/call ratio of NPO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EnPro Industries is 134.98. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of 94.27.

The projected annual revenue for EnPro Industries is 1,148MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,542K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,306K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 5.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,306K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 924K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 19.65% over the last quarter.

EnPro Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnPro Industries Inc. is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors.

