EnPro Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $26.2 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.1 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $250.7 million from $280.1 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8.3 Mln. vs. $26.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $250.7 Mln vs. $280.1 Mln last year.

