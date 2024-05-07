EnPro Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.5 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $37.4 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.1 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $257.5 million from $282.6 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $12.5 Mln. vs. $37.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $257.5 Mln vs. $282.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00-$7.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.