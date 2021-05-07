EnPro Industries Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $218.7 million, or $10.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.3 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $279.3 from $282.7 last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $28.3 Mln. vs. $19.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $279.3 vs. $282.7 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.74 - $5.08 Full year revenue guidance: $1.05-$1.10 billion

