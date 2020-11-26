EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

EnPro Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, EnPro Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $72.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether EnPro Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether EnPro Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. EnPro Industries reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If EnPro Industries didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NPO Historic Dividend November 26th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. EnPro Industries reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. EnPro Industries has delivered an average of 4.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid EnPro Industries? It's hard to get used to EnPro Industries paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. To summarise, EnPro Industries looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into EnPro Industries, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with EnPro Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

