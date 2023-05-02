EnPro Industries Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $37.4 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $16.8 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $282.6 million from $270.1 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $37.4 Mln. vs. $16.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $282.6 Mln vs. $270.1 Mln last year.

