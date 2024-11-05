EnPro Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.8 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $8.2 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.7 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $260.9 million from $250.7 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.8 Mln. vs. $8.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $260.9 Mln vs. $250.7 Mln last year.

