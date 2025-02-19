EnPro Industries Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology company EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.00 to $7.70 per share on a revenue decline in the low to mid-single-digit range.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.54 per share on revenue growth of 3.44 percent to $1.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On February 13, 2025, Enpro increased its quarterly dividend by 3.3 percent to $0.31 per share, payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2025.

