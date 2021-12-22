EnPro Industries Closes Sale Of Compressor Products International To Howden

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) said that it completed the sale of Compressor Products International Inc. or CPI to Howden Group for $195 million.

The agreement was previously announced on October 12, 2021.

Enpro expects to use after-tax net proceeds of about $170 million from the sale of CPI to reduce debt incurred to partially fund the Company's recently completed acquisition of NxEdge.

