EnPro Increases Full-Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) said, for 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $4.74 to $5.08, revised from prior guidance range of $4.32 - $4.66. The company now expects sales to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, compared to $0.96, last year, an increase of 42.7%. Sales were $279.3 million, down 1.2 percent.

