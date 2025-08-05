Enpro Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26.4 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $26.7 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enpro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.1 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $288.1 million from $271.9 million last year.

Enpro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.4 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $288.1 Mln vs. $271.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $8.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.