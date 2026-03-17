Is ENPRO INC (NPO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enpro (NPO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enpro is one of 238 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enpro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NPO's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NPO has gained about 15.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.3%. This means that Enpro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.5%.

The consensus estimate for Remitly Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 45.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enpro belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 109 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.4% so far this year, so NPO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Remitly Global, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved -12.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Enpro and Remitly Global, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Enpro Inc. (NPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.