EnPro Divests Fairbanks Morse Business to Arcline for $450M

EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO recently completed its earlier announced divestment of the Fairbanks Morse business to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $450 million in cash. As noted by the company, this marks an important development for its ongoing portfolio restructuring initiatives.



Fairbanks Morse was part of EnPro’s Power Systems segment prior to the divestment. It is a leading provider of large, complex power systems to the U.S. military.



The divestment of the business will enable the company to focus more on its core businesses. Also, EnPro is likely to utilize the net proceeds from the sale for paying down some of its outstanding debt apart from using it for strategic buyouts and share repurchase programs.



Other Inorganic Moves



Some other notable inorganic activities completed by EnPro are the sale of part of its STEMCO heavy-duty truck business in Rome, GA in September 2019. The same month, the company also completed the buyout of Taiwan-based, LeanTeq Co., Ltd, which became part of its Sealing Products segment. In July 2019, the company also acquired The Aseptic Group, a manufacturer and distributor of aseptic fluid transfer products serving the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

