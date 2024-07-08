Enpro Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NPO

In trading on Monday, shares of Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.16, changing hands as high as $145.79 per share. Enpro Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $106.08 per share, with $170.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.07.

