Enpro Appoints Joseph Bruderek As CFO

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company, said on Monday that it has appointed Joseph F. Bruderek Jr. as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1.

This follows company's previously announced retirement of J. Milton Childress II from Enpro following 19 years with the company. Childress will continue as Enpro's CFO until April 1.

Bruderek has already joined Enpro as Executive Vice President, Finance.

Most recently, Bruderek served as Vice President, Commodities and Corporate Strategy of Momentive Performance Materials Inc., a provider of silicones and specialty materials.

