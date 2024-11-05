Enpro Appoints Finance Veteran to Board of Directors

The latest announcement is out from Enpro ( (NPO) ).

Enpro Inc., a prominent industrial technology firm, has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Allison K. Aden, a 30-year finance veteran with expertise in accounting, corporate strategy, and M&A, effective November 5, 2024. Aden, who currently serves as CFO of Cavco Industries, will bring her extensive industry experience and leadership skills to Enpro’s board, contributing to its strategic and operational success.

