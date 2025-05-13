Enpro Announces Conditional Redemption Of $350 Mln, 5.75% Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company, Tuesday announced conditional redemption of its outstanding $350 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2026.

The redemption is conditioned upon the completion of the company's offering, and sale of $450 million of its senior notes due 2033 being separately announced today.

The redemption price is 100% of principal amount and redemption date will be June 12.

