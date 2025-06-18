Enphase's New Battery Storage Penetrates Major European Countries

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH launched its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in the solar markets of Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. This energy system has a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can be configured up to 70 kWh.

How ENPH Stands to Gain From the Launch

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one alternate current-coupled system that provides consistent backup power, supports single-phase and three-phase applications, and is covered by a 15-year warranty.



When combined with the IQ System Controller 3 INT, it may discharge up to twice the maximum continuous power for three seconds, allowing high-power devices to operate during a grid malfunction. It may provide each homeowner with consistent energy, such as backup power or grid support, whenever they desire it.



The latest launch will assist Enphase in reaching out to more solar households and installers in Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, all of which are increasingly adopting solar energy and striving to become more grid-independent. This should result in more customers choosing ENPH's battery solutions, boosting its future revenues.

ENPH’s Expanding Footprint in Europe

The rapidly increasing adoption of clean energy is providing a competitive edge to the energy storage market. Nations are expanding their battery energy storage capacity to boost their clean energy goals.



Per a Solar Power Europe report published in May 2025, battery energy storage system capacity is predicted to expand by 50%, exceeding the 90 gigawatt-hour (GWh) barrier in 2025. Moving ahead, it shows a 45% CAGR, bringing the total installed capacity to about 400 GWh by the end of 2029. Given such a solid outlook, Enphase Energy will surely benefit from its expanding presence in Europe.



In 2025, the company expanded its foothold in the European energy storage industry by introducing its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Poland, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Opportunities for Other Solar Companies

Other prominent solar players, such as Emeren Group Ltd SOL, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ, are expanding their footprints to reap the benefits of the expanding clean energy market across Europe.



Emeren has a presence in Europe since 2012. As of March 31, 2025, Emeren had 4,516 megawatts of solar projects in the pipeline under advanced-stage and early-stage development in Europe.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a surge of 116.7%.



In April 2025, SolarEdge launched its ONE Controller for the German residential solar market, which will allow German residential installers to commission solar and storage systems that can interact with the home's Smart Meter system.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at a loss of $3.26, which implies a significant improvement from the year-ago reported loss of $22.99.



In May 2025, Canadian Solar revealed that its e-STORAGE subsidiary will officially launch its SolBank 3.0 Plus battery energy storage product at Intersolar Europe, which can significantly reduce customers’ operational costs by boosting overall lifetime energy throughput by more than 13%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 4.3%.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have declined 28.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 12.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



