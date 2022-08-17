Enphase's (ENPH) Storage Products See Hiked Adoption in Iowa

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently revealed that Iowa is witnessing the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, as homeowners look for a reliable and resilient storage solution amid rising power outages.

EnphaseEnergy has been rapidly expanding in the United States with its new family of IQ8 microinverters and batteries. Before this development, ENPH recorded the increased deployment of its products in Nevada, implying the increased importance and adoption of the company’s products in the U.S. battery storage market.

Growth Prospects of Enphase Energy in Iowa

Iowa has been witnessing exponential growth in solar capacity additions. Additionally, several policies favoring the expansion of solar-based energy have been further fueling the growth of the solar market in the region. The increased penetration of the solar market gives a platform for growth to the battery storage market as well.

The region boasts the residential battery capacity in Iowa to expand tenfold by 2026, per the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Considering the growth prospects of the battery storage market in Iowa, the recent increased deployment of Enphase Energy’s products in the region exemplifies the company’s growing customer base, thereby opening avenues for Enphase Energy to further expand and capitalize on the growing market. This, in turn, should boost its revenue generation prospects.

U.S. Solar Market Boom & Peer Moves

The transition to renewable sources of energy is gradually gaining momentum in the United States. Per the latest short-term energy outlook by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the addition of utility-scale solar capacity is expected to be 20 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 and 24 GW in 2023. Moreover, the EIA also expects solar additions to constitute approximately half of the new electric generating capacity in 2022.

The abounding growth prospects of the solar energy market embody solid expansion opportunities for battery storage makers like ENPH. Other solar players who stand to benefit and capitalize on the expanding U.S. battery storage market are SunPower SPWR, SunRunRUN and Canadian Solar CSIQ.

In March 2022, SunPower announced that its residential battery storage system, SunVault Storage, with 26-kilowatt hour (kWh) and 52 kWh configurations, is now capable of providing whole-home backup services for customers without sacrificing essentials or comfort during an outage.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SunPower’s 2022 earnings suggests growth of a solid 385.7% from the prior-year figure. Shares of SPWR have rallied 7.8% in the past three months.

In May 2021, SunRun announced its partnership with Ford Motor Company to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Intelligent Backup Power, debuting on all-electric F-150 Lightning. Through this partnership, customers will also be provided with the opportunity to install a solar and battery system in their homes, enabling them to power their households with clean energy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SunRun’s 2022 sales indicates a growth rate of 8.3% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 10.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

In April 2022, Canadian Solar sold its Gaskell West 2 and 3 solar-plus-storage projects in California to Matrix Renewables. It has a generation capacity of 105 megawatt-alternate current plus 80 megawatt-hour energy storage.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s 2022 sales indicates a 37.7% improvement over the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. CSIQ shares have rallied 26.9% in the past three months.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Enphase Energy have rallied 35% against the industry’s decline of 22.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.