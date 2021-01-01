Stocks
ENPH

Enphase To Replace Tiffany On S&P 500; Street Sees 24% Downside

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Enphase Energy is set to join the S&P 500 index on Jan. 7. The inclusion will place the solar energy stock among the most valuable companies on the benchmark index. Enphase closed 1.5% higher on Thursday.

Enphase Energy (ENPH), which currently trades on the S&P MidCap 400, will replace Tiffany & Co. in the S&P 500. The change comes after Tiffany shareholders recently agreed to a takeover by French luxury goods giant LVMH. The merger is expected to close on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, Capri Holdings Limited, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 will take Enphase Energy's place in the S&P MidCap 400.

Earlier in October, Enphase reported better-than-expected 3Q results. The company’s EPS of $0.30 per share beat analysts’ estimates of $0.24 per share. Revenues of $178.5 million also exceeded the Street’s estimates of $169.3 million. (See ENPH stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Dec. 24, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen raised the stock’s price target to $220 (25.4% upside potential) from $160 and maintained a Buy rating. In a note to investors, Shen said that solar energy stocks have had a significant run-up through 2020. Looking ahead, Shen expects multiple expansion across the solar sector to continue in 2021.

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a cautiously optimistic analyst consensus of a Moderate Buy based on 9 Buys and 6 Holds. The average analyst price target stands at $132.69, which implies downside potential of about 24.4% to current levels. The stock has skyrocketed 571.5% in 2020.

Related News:
Tiffany Shareholders Approve $15.8B LVMH Takeover; Street Says Hold
Comtech Extends Term Of UHP Takeover Agreement; Street Stays Bullish
Enghouse Systems Buys Altitude Software; Street is Bullish

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is the stock market of politics is saying about the election results?

    PredictIt Co-Founder John Phillips joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what the stock market of politics is saying about the election results, cabinet picks and the key Georgia election.

    Dec 21, 2020

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular