Enphase Starts US Shipments of IQ9 Commercial Microinverters

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently stated that it has started shipping its IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter across the United States in late December 2025. The product is manufactured domestically to meet U.S. domestic content requirements and comply with the Foreign Entity of Concern regulations for qualifying commercial solar projects. This marks Enphase’s first microinverter built on gallium nitride (GaN) technology.

Key Advantages of Enphase’s IQ9N-3P Microinverters

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter simplifies system design, lowers installation and balance-of-system costs and improves overall efficiency for 480-voltage (V) commercial solar projects. Built on GaN technology rather than conventional silicon, the microinverter offers faster switching, cooler operation, enhanced reliability and delivers an industry-leading 97.5% efficiency. The IQ9N-3P is backed by a 25-year limited warranty, while the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro carries a 15-year limited warranty.



Featuring a compact, high-performance design, the microinverter supports 16 amperes of continuous direct current and provides up to 427 Volt-Ampere of peak output power, enabling compatibility with high-power solar panels of up to 600 watts. By removing single points of failure, simplifying maintenance and enabling panel-level monitoring via the Enphase App, the solution helps reduce long-term operating costs while enhancing system visibility and reliability.

Growth Prospects

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global solar energy market size in terms of the installed base is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.64% during 2025-2030. This strong market outlook presents significant growth opportunities for leading solar companies such as Enphase Energy.



In 2025, ENPH rolled out advanced software, enabling homeowners with existing IQ7 Microinverter systems to seamlessly expand their solar capacity using IQ8 Microinverters. After a successful rollout across North America, Europe and other major markets, the software has now been launched in Australia, India, South Africa and the Philippines.



The expansion of Enphase’s product capabilities is expected to drive higher product shipments and support revenue growth in the upcoming quarters.

Stocks to Watch

Other prominent solar players that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding global solar energy market are as follows:



Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ: In December 2025, its Recurrent Energy subsidiary secured a Development Consent Order for the Tillbridge solar and battery energy storage project in Lincolnshire, England. The project will combine 800 megawatts (MW) of solar PV capacity with a 500 MW / 1,000 MWh battery energy storage system.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2026 sales is pegged at $7.89 billion, which indicates a rise of 36.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) stands at a loss of 72 cents, which implies an improvement of 77.7%.



Nextracker Inc. NXT: In October 2025, the company signed a multi-year supply agreement with T1 Energy Inc. TE to provide advanced solar panel frames engineered and manufactured in the United States. The partnership is expected to accelerate the industry’s shift away from imported aluminum frames toward U.S.-made, specialty steel alternatives, supporting domestic demand for more durable solar technologies.



NXT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 8.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales is pegged at $3.39 billion, which implies an improvement of 14.6%.

