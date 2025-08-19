Markets
ENPH

Enphase Signs $50 Mln Safe Harbor Deal To Boost U.S. Solar TPO Segment

August 19, 2025 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a global provider of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, has signed a new safe harbor agreement with a leading solar and battery financing company offering third-party ownership - TPO solutions such as leases and PPAs.

This marks the company's second such agreement since the U.S. federal budget bill passed in July 2025.

The deal, finalized earlier in August, is expected to generate about $50 million in revenue and highlights Enphase's growing role in the TPO market, a key driver of U.S. residential solar and battery adoption.

The agreement secures eligibility for both the base investment tax credit and the domestic content bonus credit by safe harboring U.S.-manufactured IQ8HC™ Microinverters. This allows developers to lock in current incentives and mitigate risks from potential policy shifts.

Enphase leadership emphasized that safe harbor agreements ensure project stability, protect economics, and accelerate clean energy deployment. The company anticipates more financing partners will adopt similar agreements under the updated tax credit framework.

ENPH currently trades at $36.12 or 0.98% higher on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.