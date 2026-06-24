Enphase Rolls Out IQ9N Microinverters Across the United States

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH announced the launch of its IQ9N Microinverter for residential solar across the United States. The product is domestically manufactured to satisfy U.S. domestic content requirements and comply with Foreign Entity of Concern regulations.

Key Benefits of Enphase’s IQ9N Microinverters

Built on gallium nitride (GaN) technology, IQ9N Microinverters are designed to boost energy production from the latest high-power solar panels while delivering strong performance throughout the system’s lifespan. They offer an industry-leading 97.5% California Energy Commission weighted efficiency and come with a 25-year limited warranty.



The IQ9N Microinverters support 16 Amperes of continuous Direct Current (“DC”) and 427 Volt-Amperes of continuous output power, allowing them to pair with premium high-wattage residential solar panels and maximize energy generation from each module. They are also backward compatible with IQ7 and IQ8 Series Microinverters as well as IQ Batteries, enabling homeowners and installers to expand existing Enphase systems using similar installation methods and accessories.



IQ9N Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production from each solar panel under a variety of conditions, including partial shading, complex roof configurations and high-temperature environments. Like all Enphase microinverters, they convert DC to Alternating Current (“AC”) at the panel level, eliminating the need for long high-voltage DC runs common in traditional string inverter systems and providing a safer, all-AC rooftop architecture.

Growth Prospects

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the solar energy market size in terms of the installed base is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.91% during 2026-2031. This strong market outlook presents significant growth opportunities for leading solar companies such as Enphase.



In June 2026, ENPH also announced the launch of its new IQ9N Microinverter for residential solar applications across key European markets. The company also plans to expand the availability of the IQ9N Microinverter to additional countries worldwide in the coming months.



This expansion of Enphase’s product portfolio is expected to support higher product shipments and contribute to revenue growth in the quarters ahead.

Stocks to Watch

Other prominent solar players that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding global solar energy market are as follows:



Nextpower Inc. NXT: In June 2026, the company announced the global launch of its redesigned NX Gemini two-in-portrait (2P) solar tracker system. This launch marks a broader expansion of Nextpower’s solar solutions portfolio across Europe.



NXT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 11.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 sales is pegged at $4.26 billion, which implies an improvement of 19.6%.



Tigo Energy, Inc. TYGO: In April 2026, the company announced the launch of Inverter Power Output Control for its 3.8-kilowatt Tigo EI Inverter in the United States. The inverter is designed to support both standalone solar systems and solar-plus-storage setups, allowing homeowners to integrate battery backup as part of future upgrades.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TYGO’s 2026 sales is pegged at $132.2 million, which indicates a rise of 27.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) stands at 4 cents, which calls for an improvement of 116.7%.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG: In March 2026, the company announced the commercial launch of its next-generation three-phase SolarEdge Nexis residential solar and storage system in Germany. SolarEdge Nexis features a completely new design architecture, spanning from the inverter to the battery, enabling homeowners to add storage capacity incrementally and align it with their evolving energy needs.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2026 sales is pegged at $1.40 billion, which suggests a jump of 18.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at 3 cents, which implies a surge of 101.3%.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, shares of Enphase Energy have risen 43.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.9%.



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ENPH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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