Enphase Introduces Its IQ Battery 5P With FlexPhase in Poland

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH unveiled its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in the solar market of Poland. This energy system has a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can be configured up to 70 kWh.

How Will the Launch Benefit ENPH?

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one alternate current-coupled system that provides consistent backup power, supports single-phase and three-phase applications, and is covered by a 15-year warranty.



When used in conjunction with the IQ System Controller 3 INT, it may discharge up to double the maximum continuous power for three seconds, allowing high-power devices to function during a grid malfunction. As a result, it can supply each homeowner with reliable energy, including backup power or grid support, whenever they desire it.



With its latest introduction, Enphase will undoubtedly reach out to more solar homeowners and installers in Poland, with the country’s combined solar capacity having reached 20.7 GW by the end of November 2024 (per Poland’s Institute for Renewable Energy data). As Poland continues to strengthen its solar industry, the latest product launch should result in more customers selecting ENPH’s battery solutions, boosting its top line.

ENPH’s Growth Prospects

The rapidly increasing adoption of clean energy is providing a competitive edge to the energy storage market. Nations are expanding their energy storage capacity to boost their clean energy goals, with Europe being no exception.



To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts that the battery energy storage system (BESS) market in Europe will witness a CAGR of 20.7% between 2025 and 2030. Such a solid projection must have been encouraging Enphase Energy to expand its footprint in this region. Its recent introduction of IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is a bright example of that.



The company introduced its IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in December 2024, reflecting yet another of its efforts to enhance its presence in the European energy storage market.

Opportunities for ENPH’s Peers

Other prominent solar players, such as Emeren Group SOL, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Canadian Solar CSIQ, are expanding their footprints to reap the benefits of the expanding BESS market across Europe.



In December 2024, Emeren announced the closing of the second round of its BESS portfolio under the Development Service Agreement with Arpinge. The round contains two freestanding BESS projects in Sicily, Italy, with a combined capacity of 162 megawatts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2026 sales implies an improvement of 45.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings per share indicates an upsurge of 116.7%.



SolarEdge enjoys a strong presence in Europe, particularly in Germany, the U.K. and Switzerland. In December 2024, SEDG launched its first commercial storage system, the CSS-OD battery, in Germany. This new battery offers an integrated solar and storage solution that can be used both indoors and outdoors.



SEDG has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 26.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 12% from the 2024 reported figure.



In January 2025, Canadian Solar revealed that its e-STORAGE subsidiary inked contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to supply 2 gigawatt-hours of direct-current battery energy storage systems for two significant projects in Scotland.



CSIQ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales implies an improvement of 24.1% from the 2024 reported figure.

ENPH Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have declined 11% compared with the industry’s fall of 11.6%.



ENPH's Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

