Enphase (ENPH) Unveils Energy System in Sweden and Denmark

Enphase Energy, Inc.ENPH recently rolled out its Enphase Energy System for Sweden and Denmark’s solar market. With the primary focus of effectively boosting its presence in Sweden and Denmark, the company entered into an extended partnership with the German climate tech startup 1KOMMA5 to provide Enphase Energy System.

Enphase’s Prospects in the European Solar Market

Enphase is steadily gaining momentum in the European solar market. The company seems to be gradually expanding in parts of Europe like Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.

In this context, Enphase’s endeavors appear to be robust and purposeful as it seeks to bolster its footprint in the European solar market. As part of its strategy to grow its market presence, the company occasionally introduces fresh product offerings, engages in new partnerships or extends its old collaborations, like the latest one.

Such endeavors are likely to provide meaningful gains to the company in the days ahead, which can be further gauzed by a recent projection from SolarPower Europe. Per the report by SolarPower Europe, new solar photovoltaic capacity is likely to exceed 50 gigawatts (GW) of deployment in 2023. The growth is projected to double to 85 GW in 2026 from its current levels.

In light of such growth expectations, it is reasonable to assume that Enphase’s expansion plans in Europe could prove to be prudent, potentially enhancing its revenue generation prospects in the region.

Peers to Benefit

The promising growth outlook for the European solar market should also benefit other solar companies that have significant involvement in the European solar market:

SolarEdge SEDG: The company has a strong presence in Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. SolarEdge expects its momentum to continue to grow in Europe, particularly in Germany, where installation activity is anticipated to rise from 7.5 GW in 2022 to 10 GW in 2024.

SolarEdge boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 23.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge’s 2023 earnings suggests growth rate of 59.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Canadian Solar CSIQ: The company is steadily expanding its position in the European solar market, either through new product introductions or strategic deals. In September 2023, its subsidiary, CSI Energy Storage, inked a supply agreement with Cero Generation and Enso Energy in Europe. The deal involves the delivery of 49.5 megawatts/99 megawatt-hours of turnkey battery energy storage solutions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s 2023 sales calls for growth rate of 15.6% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2023 earnings implies growth rate of 80.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Emeren Group SOL: Emeren aims at increasing its mid-to-late-stage pipeline to 4 GW by the end of 2023, with a significant portion of the growth coming from Europe. In June 2023, Emeren entered into a partnership with Matrix Renewables to build a portfolio of Battery Energy Storage Systems with a generation capacity of up to 1.5 GW in Italy. This should strengthen SOL’s position in the European solar market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Emeren’s 2023 sales indicates growth rate of 90.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Emeren’s 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9.8% in the past 60 days.

Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have dropped 2% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.7%.

