Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $366,318 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $705,505.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $44.5 and $120.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 551.92 with a total volume of 2,708.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $44.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $3.85 $4.04 $70.00 $404.0K 449 1.0K ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $14.9 $14.9 $60.00 $184.7K 3.6K 282 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $59.95 $59.5 $59.95 $110.00 $89.9K 119 15 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.8 $6.5 $6.8 $85.00 $44.2K 27 257 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.15 $8.7 $8.75 $75.00 $43.7K 15 201

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 1,501,662, the ENPH's price is down by -3.07%, now at $51.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $59. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $58. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

