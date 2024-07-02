Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $2,710,078, and 10 were calls, valued at $452,794.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $200.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 803.31 with a total volume of 2,389.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.85 $26.4 $26.65 $100.00 $1.5M 1.0K 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $24.85 $22.5 $22.5 $119.00 $225.0K 143 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.2 $13.1 $13.1 $90.00 $110.0K 1.6K 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $95.00 $92.4K 1.8K 97 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.95 $2.9 $2.95 $130.00 $88.7K 1.3K 20

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy Trading volume stands at 2,345,133, with ENPH's price down by -0.77%, positioned at $96.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $111.94.

Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $166. In a cautious move, an analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $45. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

