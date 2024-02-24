Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 125.41

The average one-year price target for Enphase Energy (XTRA:E0P) has been revised to 125.41 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 119.27 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.04 to a high of 249.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.85% from the latest reported closing price of 105.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E0P is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 104,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,237K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,080K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 369,990.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,033K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,286K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 29.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,276K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,131K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E0P by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.